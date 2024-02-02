Further arrest in Knowle West murder investigation

A further arrest has been made in connection with the deaths of Bristol teenagers Mason Rist and Max Dixon.

A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder this evening (Friday 2 February). A 17-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of the same offence last night remains in custody too.

Five people have so far have appeared in court and been remanded into custody in connection with the tragic deaths of 15-year-old Mason and 16-year-old Max in Knowle West on the night of Saturday 27 January.

Antony Snook, 44, from Hartcliffe, was charged with murder on Wednesday.

Two boys aged 15 and 16 – who legally cannot be named at this time as they are juveniles – were also subsequently charged with the same offence.

Bailey Westcott, 22, from Bishopsworth, and Jamie Ogbourne, aged 26, from Bristol, were charged with two counts of assisting an offender.

We have updated the families of Mason and Max this evening of the latest arrest and specially-trained officers continue to provide them with support.