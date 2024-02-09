Further arrest made in investigation into teenagers’ deaths

A woman has been arrested as part of the ongoing investigation into the deaths of Mason Rist and Max Dixon.

The 23-year-old woman was arrested late Wednesday night (7 February) on suspicion of assisting an offender. She has since been released under investigation.

Mason, 15, and Max, 16, died in the early hours of Sunday 28 January after being stabbed on Saturday night in Knowle West, Bristol.

A murder investigation was launched by the Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT) following the incident and so far 14 people have now been arrested as part of the inquiry.

Five have been charged with murder and two people have been charged with assisting an offender. All have appeared in court and are remanded in custody.