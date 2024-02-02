Man arrested on suspicion of threatening communications after incident in Bath

A man has been arrested in connection with an incident at Royal United Hospital in Bath earlier today (Friday 2 February).

Police attended after a report by hospital staff of a man making verbal threats by phone.

A short time later there was also a report of a man in the area carrying an unknown item, which the informant was concerned may have been a bladed weapon, but this is something that remains unconfirmed.

The hospital decided to go into a lockdown and we advised a nearby school to take a similar precautionary measure. Both lockdowns were lifted in the early-afternoon and access to both the hospital and school are now unrestricted.

We have arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of making threatening communications and he is in police custody.