Man charged following sexual assaults in Bradley Stoke

A 37-year-old man has been charged following an investigation into sexual assaults committed in the Bradley Stoke area of South Gloucestershire.

Simon Wong, from Bradley Stoke, has been charged with four counts of sexual assault and will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court next month.

Two of the charges relate to incidents in the Three Brooks Local Nature Reserve in Bradley Stoke, and the other two charges relate to incidents at Primrose Bridge in Bradley Stoke, all between July and September 2022.

Wong has been released on conditional bail to appear at court on Tuesday 19 March.