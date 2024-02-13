Man charged with drugs offences
A 20-year-old man has been remanded into custody after being charged with drug offences.
Zhakhiah Fanty, of Landseer Avenue, Lockleaze, appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 6 February. He was charged with:
- Possession with intent to supply crack cocaine
- Concerned in the supply of crack cocaine
- Possession of a bladed article
- Possession of criminal property
- Possession of cannabis
The charges relate to an investigation carried out by the Operation Remedy team into drug dealing in Redcliffe, Bristol, between 28 February 2023 and 5 February this year.
Operation Remedy is a designated team dedicated to tackling burglary and drug dealing.
Fanty was remanded into custody and will next appear at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday 13 March.