Man charged with drugs offences

A 20-year-old man has been remanded into custody after being charged with drug offences.

Zhakhiah Fanty, of Landseer Avenue, Lockleaze, appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 6 February. He was charged with:

Possession with intent to supply crack cocaine

Concerned in the supply of crack cocaine

Possession of a bladed article

Possession of criminal property

Possession of cannabis

The charges relate to an investigation carried out by the Operation Remedy team into drug dealing in Redcliffe, Bristol, between 28 February 2023 and 5 February this year.

Operation Remedy is a designated team dedicated to tackling burglary and drug dealing.

Fanty was remanded into custody and will next appear at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday 13 March.