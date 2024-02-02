Man found guilty of multiple sex offences

A 32-year-old man from Felton has been found guilty of multiple sex offences committed against women, girls and boys over a 16-year period.

Grant Wedlake, of no fixed address, was found guilty of 12 offences, which date back to 2005, at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 26 January. They include:

Multiple counts of sexual assault of a child under 13,

multiple counts of rape of a child under 13

and multiple counts of rape.

He was also convicted for possession and distribution of an indecent image and possession of extreme pornographic images.

He will be sentenced for all the offences at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 1 March.

Wedlake’s offending was reported to police in 2022 and the bravery of his victims in coming forward has been praised by officers.

Investigating officer Ellen Rye said: “Grant Wedlake has abused multiple victims over a significant period of time, spanning from his youth, into his adult life. He took advantage of them at their most vulnerable moments and has used this to control them for his own benefit.

“I want to commend the victims in this case for their patience, bravery and courage whilst the investigation was ongoing. These investigations can take time, but I hope that its conclusion goes some way in providing closure for them.

“I know that in cases like this, for every victim who comes forward, there are many that do not and so I would urge anyone who is a victim of a similar crime to talk to us. You will be listened to.”

If you are a victim of sexual assault or rape, recent or non-recent, you can self-refer to The Bridge, a Sexual Assault Referral Centre available 24/7, 365 days a year. Visit their website at www.thebridgecanhelp.org.uk or call 0117 342 6999.

You can also visit www.thisisnotanexcuse.org.uk for details of charities and organisations who are experts in supporting victims.