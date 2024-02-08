Man pleads guilty to murdering wife in Brean

A 71-year-old man has pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing his wife in their home in Brean.

Simon Steeves, of Weston Road, Brean, appeared at Bristol Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday 7 February) where he pleaded guilty to murdering his wife, 59-year-old Denise Steeves, at their home in Diamond Meadow Lodge Park on 25 October last year.

The court heard how the defendant had stabbed his wife and then called 999 and told police he had murdered her.

Police arrived first on scene and arrested Steeves. An officer provided Denise with CPR until paramedics arrived but, despite their best efforts, she died at the scene.

When Steeves was interviewed, he admitted to killing his wife following an argument and ‘did not remember picking up the knife’. He was charged the day after the incident (26 October).

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Neil Meade from the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “My sincere condolences and thoughts remain with the family and loved ones of Denise, who have supported our investigation since the incident in October last year. “Steeves fatally wounded his wife out of the blue following an argument in their Brean home. There had previously been no reports of violence between the pair. “I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported this investigation, including witnesses, first responders and the team who have worked tirelessly on this case. “We hope this gives Denise’s loved ones some closure, knowing the man who took Denise from them too soon will soon be in jail.”

Steeves will appear at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 1 March for sentencing.