Man receives 19-year sentence for attempted murder

A man who tried to kill his mother after she got off a bus near Filton has been jailed for attempted murder.

David Sosa Salomon stabbed his mother several times in February last year.

He was convicted after a trial in December after a trial at Bristol Crown Court and received a 19-year sentence on Friday 9 February.

Jurors were told during the trial the public intervened to help the woman when she was attacked by Salomon.

The 37-year-old drove from his temporary caravan home in Oldmixon Crescent, Weston-super-Mare on Tuesday 28 February 2023 to Filton.

He waited near a pub in Filton Avenue that afternoon until the bus his mother regularly boarded stopped. When she alighted from the bus, Salomon used a knife to attack her.

Members of the public intervened to help protect the victim and to get Salomon to drop the knife. They called the police and officers arrested Salomon at the scene.

He admitted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, but was convicted by a jury of attempted murder at the end of last year.

The victim thanked members of the public who came to her aid and their efforts were also praised by the judge.

Officer in the case, Detective Constable Paul Davey, said: “David Sosa Solomon had a pre-meditated plan to attack his mother and subjected her to a horrific level of violence.

“The victim required stitches in hospital after the attack, but it is through good fortune and the commendable bravery of the public that she was not more seriously injured.”

Lucy Coleman, Senior Crown Prosecutor in the Crown Prosecution Service said: “The jury carefully considered the evidence and found David Sosa Salomon guilty of attempting to murder his mother in broad daylight as she got of a bus in Filton.

“They rejected his explanation that his intentions were limited to causing her really serious injury.

“She was subjected to what much have been a horrifying attack as he stabbed her in the neck with a knife before subjecting her to a more sustained attack as she lay on the ground. But for the remarkable bravery of members of the public the defendant’s intentions may well have been realised.”