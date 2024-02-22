Mason Rist and Max Dixon: Families pay tributes to boys who died in South Bristol last month

The families of teenagers Mason Rist and Max Dixon, who died in Bristol last month, have paid tributes to the two boys.

Mason, 15, and Max, 16, died after being attacked in Knowle West late on Saturday 27 January and tragically, despite the best efforts of the public and the emergency services, their lives could not be saved.

Mason Rist

(Clockwise) Mason Rist with his grandmother Gail, his mum and dad and with his mother Nikki and cousin Tyler.

Mason when growing up with his sister Chloe and brother Ross.

Mason’s family said: “Our dearest Mason, loved by many, a precious son, brother, grandson, nephew, uncle, cousin and friend to many. “There are not enough words to describe the pain we are feeling as a family. “A kind, gentle soul who loved his PlayStation and Liverpool Football Club. “He had his whole life ahead of him, with plans to start college later in the year with his place secured, something which was cruelly taken from him. “We have found some comfort in the knowledge that you left this world with your best friend, Max. You will now be together forever. Also back with your dad. “We will all miss you forever, until we meet again. We all love you so much. YNWA.”

Max Dixon

Max Dixon with his mother Leanne.

Kayleigh, Max, Leanne, Jade and Jasmine.

Max’s mum Leanne Ekland, sisters Jade Dixon, Kayleigh Dixon and Jasmine Dixon, and mum’s partner Trevor Silk said: “My beautiful brown eyed boy, you were my surprise baby, surprise boy, you were nameless for a week as I thought you were going to be a girl but Max you were so loved, you brought so much happiness to our lives. “You were respectful, fun, cheeky, you were a mummy’s boy! “You were a loyal friend, kind grandchild, loving nephew, annoying brother to your sisters and a loving son. “The world is worse off not having you in it. “Thanking everyone for the support for Max and Mason, it’s been overwhelming. “Everyone will miss that cheeky grin of yours.”

Max’s mum and Mason’s nan have also asked us to share the following videos thanking the public for their support over recent weeks.

Max’s mum, Leanne