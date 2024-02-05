Men charged after Bristol patrol targeting drugs

Two men have been charged – and more than 150 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin seized – in the latest patrol by Bristol neighbourhood officers targeting drug dealing.

Mohamed Madar, 20, of Easton, was charged with possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

He entered a guilty plea when he appeared before Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 31 January. He was remanded for sentencing at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday 29 February.

Aliyaan Hussain, 20, of Lawrence Hill, was also charged with possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

He appeared before Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 31 January. He did not enter a plea and has been bailed to appear at Bristol Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 6 March.

Neighbourhood Inspector Chris Green said: “We know that tackling drug dealing is a key priority for our communities and so we continue to carry out high visibility patrols targeting the supply of drugs.

“Drugs can have a devastating impact on vulnerable people and we are working closely with a range of organisations to prevent people being exploited by criminals.”

Incidents of drug dealing can be reported to us online at: https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report/drug-dealing-and-use.

Alternatively, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted completely anonymously by calling 0800 555 111, or online at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

Details of support services available to people affected by drug misuse can be found on the Bristol City Council website at: https://www.bristol.gov.uk/residents/social-care-and-health/health-and-wellbeing/drug-and-alcohol-misuse-support.