Passenger dies in Minehead collision

A passenger of a vehicle involved in a collision on the A39 near Minehead yesterday (31 January) evening has sadly died.

We were called shortly after 7pm by the ambulance service to a report of a serious collision on the A39, near its junction with Porlock Road.

Tragically – and despite the best efforts of paramedics – a passenger of the vehicle died at the scene. Her family are being supported by a specially trained officer and our thoughts are with them.

Three people, an 18-year-old man, a 19-year-old man and a 45-year-old man, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. The two teenagers were additionally arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs.

All three remain in police custody.

The road was closed while collision investigators conducted their enquiries and was reopened shortly before 6.30am this morning (1 February).

Anyone who witnessed the crash and has not yet spoken to police, or anyone who was driving in the area at the time and has any dashcam footage which could help our investigation is urged to contact us.