Pedestrian dies in collision in Shipham

We are seeking witnesses to a fatal collision earlier this week in Shipham.

We were called by the ambulance service shortly before 12.15pm on Thursday 1 February to reports of a male pedestrian being critically injured in a collision involving a van in New Road.

Paramedics and the air ambulance attended the scene, as well as officers, but sadly the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The man’s next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this incredibly upsetting time. A family liaison officer will provide them with support.

The driver of the van remained at the scene. Enquiries into the collision are ongoing.

The road was closed for several hours to enable collision investigation work to be conducted, and reopened in the evening.

We wish to hear from any motorists with potentially relevant dashcam footage, or witnesses, and would ask them to contact us online or on 101 and providing the call-handler with reference number 5224027592.