Statement following incident in Bath

We have been responding to an incident in the vicinity of Royal United Hospital, in Bath, this morning (Friday 2 February).

Hospital staff contacted the police at approximately 9.45am to report they had received a telephone call from an unknown male who made verbal threats.

A police presence was already at the hospital for an unrelated matter, who liaised with hospital security teams.

A second call making verbal threats was received at about 10.15am and further officers were also dispatched to attend the scene, including firearms officers.

We received a report of a man carrying an item, which there were concerns could have been a bladed weapon, in the vicinity of the hospital at approximately 10.35am, but at this moment in time that has not been confirmed. Enquiries are ongoing to identify the man in question to establish what they were in possession of.

The Royal United Hospital decided as a precaution to go into a lockdown. We advised a local primary school to also go into lockdown as a precaution too, but both have now been lifted.

We’d like to reassure the public that there have been no reported injuries and a police presence remains in the area.