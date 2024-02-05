Teenager charged with murders of Mason Rist and Max Dixon

A fifth person has been charged with the murders of Mason Rist and Max Dixon in Bristol.

A 14-year-old boy was charged this afternoon (Monday 5 February) and remanded into custody. He is due to appear before youth court in Bristol today and cannot be publicly identified because he is a juvenile.

Mason, 15, and Max, 16, died after being attacked in Knowle West on the night of Saturday 27 January.

A murder inquiry was launched, led by our Major Crime Investigation Team, and it has seen five people in total being charged with the boys’ murder and remanded in custody.

This includes a 17-year-old boy who was charged with murder over the weekend and appeared before magistrates for the first time today. He is due to attend Bristol Crown Court tomorrow.

Two other people were charged with two counts of assisting an offender last week and they both were remanded too.

Meanwhile, officers arrested a 46-year-old man on suspicion of assisting an offender earlier today and he has been transported to custody. He is the thirteenth person to be arrested as part of this investigation.

A 49-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl who were arrested yesterday morning (Sunday 4 February) on suspicion of assisting an offender have both been released on conditional bail.

Both Max and Mason’s families have been updated and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

We would like to remind people of the importance of not publishing any commentary or material, including images or footage, that could impact and prejudice the live legal proceedings.