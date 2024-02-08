Teenagers plead guilty to knifepoint robberies

Two teenagers will be sentenced in March after pleading guilty to two knifepoint robberies in east Bristol last week.

Between 10.15pm and 10.30pm on Tuesday 30 January, two robberies and one attempted robbery in the Speedwell and Whitehall areas of Bristol, were reported to police.

One of the victims suffered cracked ribs in the incident.

The 17-year-old and 16-year-old boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were arrested nearby 10 minutes later.

The pair were charged the following day with two counts of robbery and one count of attempted robbery. The 17-year-old was additionally charged with possession of a bladed article and possession of cannabis.

Both appeared before Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (1 February) where they entered guilty pleas for all the offences.

They have been bailed for sentencing on Wednesday 20 March.

PC Chris Cook said: “We take all incidents of robbery incredibly seriously. These were terrifying incidents for the victims.

“We know our communities want us to tackle knife crime and we continue to take robust action when knives are carried.”

If you’re worried about someone you know carrying a knife, or knife crime within your community, you can report it to the police online, or by calling 101.

Alternatively, you can report anonymously to Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111. You will remain completely anonymous and will not be contacted by the police.