Tribute to woman who died in A361 collision who family say will be ‘forever missed’

The family of a motorcyclist who died in a collision on the A361 in Somerset at the weekend say ‘she will never be forgotten’.

Destiney Rauh, from Upper Weston in Bath, was riding a motorbike in West Lyng at about 4.35pm on Sunday 4 February when there was a collision involving a van near the junction with New Road.

Emergency services attended but sadly the 27-year-old died at the scene.

Her family in a statement said: “Our beautiful Destiney, you were taken from our lives too soon, and you will forever be missed and never forgotten. Love from all of your family.”

Our thoughts are with Destiney’s family at this difficult time. A specialist family liaison officer has been assigned to help support them.

Enquiries into the collision are ongoing.