Two arrested on suspicion of assisting offender as Knowle West murder investigation continues

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender today (Sunday 4 February) as enquiries continue into the deaths of teenagers Mason Rist and Max Dixon.

A 49-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl have been arrested this morning and are in police custody.

Mason, 15, and Max, 16, died on the night of Saturday 27 January after being attacked in Knowle West. Police officers and members of the public went to their aid but both died in hospital.

A total of 12 people have now been arrested as part of the murder inquiry led by our Major Crime Investigation Team, including five individuals who have been charged.

Three people have been charged with murder and two people have been charged with assisting an offender. All have appeared in court and are remanded in custody.

Two boys, aged 14 and 17, who were arrested on suspicion of murder in the past few days remain in custody after warrants for further detention were granted.

Of the three other people arrested earlier this week, as previously stated, two have been released on conditional bail and a third released with no further action.

Detective Superintendent Gary Haskins said: “A dozen people have now been arrested since the tragic events in south Bristol last weekend. “Mason and Max’s families are being supported by specialist family liaison officers and were earlier today updated about the latest two arrests. “We are hugely grateful for the support the local community have shown us over the past week and we will continue to inform the public of any significant updates regarding this ongoing investigation. “Five people have been charged with offences so far and therefore we would again remind the public not to share any images, footage or speculation about the incident so as to ensure those live court proceedings are not jeopardised.”