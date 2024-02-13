Two men jailed for their role in a drug dealing network in Bristol

Two men have been jailed for a total of six-and-a-half years for their role in a drug dealing network in Bristol.

Khalil Mohamod, 38, from Cardiff, and Carlton Morris, 58, from the Montpelier area of Bristol, were sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 9 February.

Mohamod and Morris were arrested in February last year following an investigation led by officers from the County Lines Team which found they were involved in a drug dealing network supplying crack cocaine, cocaine and heroin in the city.

Morris appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court the same month and pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin. He was sentenced to two years in prison.

At Bristol Crown Court in August, Mohamod pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, cocaine and heroin and possession of criminal property. He was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison.

Officer in the case PC Mark Owen said: “The County Lines team, working in partnership with other internal and external agencies, has destroyed a drugs line that was supplying Class A drugs to users in Bristol.

“We have brought perpetrators to justice and have safeguarded a child, who was exposed to unnecessary and unacceptable risk.

“Illicit drugs and criminal property have been seized and the perpetrators have been given custodial sentences.

“This demonstrates our commitment to tackling county lines drug supply and safeguarding the vulnerable who are caught up in the process.”

If you have information you would like to share, please contact as 101 or report to online at www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report/drug-dealing-and-use

Alternatively, you can report a crime 100 per cent anonymously, through the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or on its website: crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously