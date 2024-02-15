Two teenagers arrested in Bristol murder investigation

Officers investigating the death of a 16-year-old boy in Bristol yesterday evening have arrested two teenagers.

The two 15-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of murder this evening (Thursday 15 February) as part of an ongoing investigation into the incident.

Officers were called by the ambulance service to West Street, in the St Phillips area of Bristol, at 6pm yesterday (Wednesday 14 February) following a report of an injured boy. Sadly, despite the best efforts of emergency services, he died at the scene.

Detectives leading the murder investigation established the attack had happened in Rawnsley Park, in nearby Easton.

While formal identification has not yet taken place, the victim’s family has been informed.

Bristol Commander, Supt Mark Runacres, said: “The team investigating yesterday’s incident are working around the clock to bring those responsible to justice. “This evening, two 15-year-old boys were arrested in connection with the investigation and they have been taken to police custody where they will be questioned. “Our collective thoughts are with the victim’s family and loved ones during what is undoubtedly a very difficult time. Specialist family liaison officers have been assigned to the family to provide them with support and keep them updated on the investigation.”

