Witness appeal after A361 fatal collision

A motorcyclist sadly died in a collision on the A361 in Somerset yesterday (Sunday 4 February).

Emergency services were called shortly after 4.35pm following a reported collision between a van and a motorbike in West Lyng, near the junction of New Road.

Sadly, a woman in her 20s was pronounced deceased. Her next of kin were notified last night of the tragic events and will be supported by a specially-trained officer.

The van driver remained at the scene to speak with officers.

Enquiries into what happened are ongoing.

We are keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened or any drivers who were in the area at the time, especially those who may have potentially relevant dashcam footage.

We’d please ask anyone with information to contact us online or by calling 101 and providing the call-handler with reference number 5224030464.