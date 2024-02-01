Witness appeal after assault in Bristol

We’re appealing for anyone who witnessed a violent assault in Bristol city centre in December to come forward as part of our investigation.

At 6.40am on Saturday 2 December, outside Antix nightclub in Park Street, a man punched another man before dragging him to the floor and kicking him in the face.

The victim was knocked unconscious and sustained serious head injuries, including a skull fracture, a broken jaw and broken teeth.

He was taken to hospital where he underwent surgery and has since returned home to continue his recovery.

A 21-year-old man was arrested and has since been released on bail.

Our investigation is ongoing and we are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident or the minutes before it took place.