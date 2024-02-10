Witnesses sought following fatal collision on motorway

We are appealing for witnesses after a woman sadly died following a collision today (Saturday 10 February).

Officers were called to the M4 Westbound between Junction 19 (M32) and Junction 20 (Almondsbury Interchange) following a five-vehicle collision.

Emergency services attended but sadly a woman in her 60s tragically died at the scene.

Her next of kin has been informed and our thoughts are with them at this time. They are being offered support by a specially-trained family liaison officer.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or have dashcam footage, which could aid their investigation.