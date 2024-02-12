Witnesses to South Gloucestershire robbery sought

Witnesses to a robbery in a South Gloucestershire park last month are sought.

At approximately 6.30-7pm on Friday 12 January, two unknown offenders threatened the juvenile victim with bladed weapons in Little Stoke Park and stole his electric Sur-Ron bike.

The victim sustained no physical injury.

The offenders made off on the bike and a black moped and are described as:

Male 1 – in mid-to-late teens, Black or mixed heritage, at least 5ft 8ins and wearing a black Jordan jacket.

Male 2 – in mid-to-late teens, approximately 5ft 5ins and wearing a black coat with a large black fur-lined hood. His ethnicity is unknown due to a face covering.

Neighbourhood Inspector Barnaby Mabbett said: “While this was a terrifying incident for the victim, we believe it was an isolated one.

“If you have any information which could help our investigation, please contact us.”

We are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident and ask them to contact us online or on 101, quoting reference number 5224010939.