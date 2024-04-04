CCTV released in Frome arson investigation
We are appealing for the public’s help in an ongoing arson investigation.
On Wednesday 13 March at around 5.45am, an unknown man walked to a bike and bin store in Sunnybank Court, in Frome, and is thought to have set alight to it.
The fire subsequently damaged the store which will cost several thousands of pounds to repair.
Officers believe the man in the footage may have information which can aid their enquiries.
He is described as white, of average build, with short, dark hair. He is shown carrying a cross body bag and wearing cargo trousers and a jumper.
If you have any information which could help, or recognise the man in the video, please call us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224064599, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.