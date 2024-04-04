CCTV released in Frome arson investigation

We are appealing for the public’s help in an ongoing arson investigation.

On Wednesday 13 March at around 5.45am, an unknown man walked to a bike and bin store in Sunnybank Court, in Frome, and is thought to have set alight to it.

The fire subsequently damaged the store which will cost several thousands of pounds to repair.

Officers believe the man in the footage may have information which can aid their enquiries.

He is described as white, of average build, with short, dark hair. He is shown carrying a cross body bag and wearing cargo trousers and a jumper.

If you have any information which could help, or recognise the man in the video, please call us.