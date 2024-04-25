Renewed appeal to find missing teenager Kymani

Have you seen missing 15-year-old Kymani.

He was last seen at about 7.30pm on Wednesday 17 April in Lockleaze, Bristol, wearing a black Nike tracksuit, blue and black Air Jordan shoes and a black rucksack. His hairstyle is normally as pictured, but sometimes is plaited.

We understand there has been phone contact with Kymani this week, but his family are worried and say his disappearance is out of character and we continue to ask people to help our enquiries.

He has links to both Bristol and South Gloucestershire.

Call 999 quoting reference 5224099061 if you see Kymani, or 101 with any other details.