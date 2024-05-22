CCTV images released as part of GBH inquiry

We’re releasing two CCTV images of man we need the public’s help to identify as part of an investigation into an assault in Bath.

A man in his 20s was punched and stamped on by two men on Broad Street between 2am and 3am on Monday 25 March.

The victim spent four days in hospital following the incident where he was treated for a bleed on the brain as well as fractures to his jaw and eye socket.

He continues to suffer with hearing loss in his right ear.

One of the offenders is described as white, aged in his 20s, tall, with short dark hair. He was clean shaven and wore a grey EA7 jumper, ripped baggy blue denim jeans and white trainers.

A 23-year-old man from Bath was arrested five days after the incident on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and was subsequently released on bail.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and officers are now releasing two images of man who they think might have information which could help them.

If you recognise the man in the images, or have any other information which could assist the investigation, please get in touch.