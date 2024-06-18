CCTV appeal to identify man after two people assaulted in Staple Hill

We are investigating a serious assault on a man and a woman in South Gloucestershire that happened last month.

The pair sustained suspected grievous bodily harm-level injuries during disorder outside a pub in Staple Hill’s High Street at approximately 1.35am on Saturday 4 May.

Two men – both in their 30s – have been arrested and released on bail while enquiries continue.

CCTV enquiries have been carried out and we hope the public can help us identify the man, pictured, who we wish to speak to during the course of our investigation. He is described as white, with brown hair, and wearing a grey hooded top and gilet.

Anyone who recognises this man is asked to please contact us online or on 101 and quoting reference number 5224113679.