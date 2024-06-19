Do you recognise this man?

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify a man in relation to a sexual offence.

Officers believe the man pictured may help them in their enquiries into the incident which happened in St Annes Park, in Brislington, Bristol, on Saturday 11 May.

The man is white, thought to be in his 60s, with grey hair.

The investigation relates to an incident in which an unknown man was seen exposing themselves.

If you recognise the individual pictured, or have any information which could aid our enquiries, please call 101 and quote reference 5224120593.