Public’s help sought in Bristol robbery inquiry

Detectives investigating a robbery are releasing an image of a girl or young woman they believe might have information which could help their inquiry.

Two teenage boys were assaulted and had clothing stolen from them by two other teenage boys or young men in Filwood Park, Bristol on 18 November last year.

One of the victims sustained a broken nose in the incident.

A girl or young woman and another boy or young man were with the two offenders at the time of the robbery but were not physically involved in it.

Officers believe the individual in the image we’re releasing might have information about the incident and are asking for the public’s help to identify her.