Public’s help sought in Bristol robbery inquiry
Detectives investigating a robbery are releasing an image of a girl or young woman they believe might have information which could help their inquiry.
Two teenage boys were assaulted and had clothing stolen from them by two other teenage boys or young men in Filwood Park, Bristol on 18 November last year.
One of the victims sustained a broken nose in the incident.
A girl or young woman and another boy or young man were with the two offenders at the time of the robbery but were not physically involved in it.
Officers believe the individual in the image we’re releasing might have information about the incident and are asking for the public’s help to identify her.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223282355, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.