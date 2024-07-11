Appeal to identify man in connection with Clifton Suspension Bridge investigation

Detectives investigating the discovery of human remains on Clifton Suspension Bridge yesterday (Wed 10 July) are releasing an image of a man they want to speak to.

He is described as Black with a beard. He was wearing a black Adidas baseball cap, black jeans, a black jacket, black trainers with thick white soles and had a black backpack.

We believe he then left the bridge in the direction of Leigh Woods.

If anyone sees this man, we’d ask them not to approach him and instead call 999, quoting reference 5224180010 to the call handler.

A large-scale search was carried out over several hours last night involving involved the police helicopter and HM Coastguard, but the man was not located.

We’re now reviewing CCTV and working on tracking the man’s movements after he left the bridge, with these enquiries directing officers on the ground.

At this time, we’re not aware of any current risk to the wider public.

Additional high-visibility patrols are being carried out in the area and if anyone has any concerns they’d be encouraged to speak to an officer.

Anyone with information about the man’s whereabouts is asked to call us on 999 as this will enable the information to be passed quickly to officers searching for him.

For any information, excluding sightings, details can be submitted on our Major Incident Public Portal or by calling the Major Incident Room Number on 0800 056 0944, if calling from the UK, or 0207 158 0010 from abroad.