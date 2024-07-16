Police want to speak to man in connection with assault and abuse on bus

We are investigating an assault on a bus in Bristol and hope the public can assist us in our enquiries.

The incident happened onboard a Number 1 bus, travelling towards Broomhill, at about 5pm on Friday 7 June.

An unknown man was reportedly verbally abusive, including directing offensive comments at one woman referencing her use of a wheelchair.

He subsequently pushed her in the chest after being told to get off the bus due to his behaviour by the driver in the Broad Weir area.

We are issuing a photo of a man who we hope the public can help us identify in connection with our enquiries. He’s believed to be in his 50s and about 5ft 10ins.

PC Kelly Cole, officer in the case, said “The suspect inexcusably directed vile and derogatory comments at the woman, specifically referencing her disability. “We hope someone can help us identify the man, pictured, as it will help us progress our investigation. “Hate crime of any kind will not be tolerated and we’d encourage anyone who is a victim to not hesitate to report it to us so we can fully investigate it.”

Witnesses, or anyone who can help us identify the man photographed, is asked to contact us online or on 101 and quote reference number 5224147003.