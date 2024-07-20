Public asked to call if they see wanted Gary Rootham

Have you seen Gary Rootham?

The 42-year-old is wanted having absconded from HMP Leyhill, in South Gloucestershire, where he was serving sentences for matters including driving, robbery and burglary offences.

He was last seen at about 4.50pm yesterday (Friday 19 July) by prison staff wearing a dark Nike polo shirt, dark jogging bottoms and black trainers with white soles, as seen in the CCTV image below.

He is about 5ft 11ins, has short dark brown hair and is usually clean shaven. He has links to Reading and Cornwall.

If you see Rootham, please don’t approach, call 999 quoting 5224188647, or call 101 with other information.