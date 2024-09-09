CCTV appeal following bus fire in Bristol

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify these three people in connection with an investigation into a bus fire.

The three individuals pictured, who are all thought to be teenagers, are white, two of whom have short, light brown hair, and are wearing black coats.

Officers were called to The Coots, in Bristol, at around 4pm on Sunday 26 November last year following reports of a fire on the Number 2 double-decker bus.

The bus, which was running between Cribbs Causeway and Stockwood, was travelling along Ladman Road and then into Stockwood Road.

When it came to a stop in The Coots, the driver realised the vehicle was on fire.

Thankfully, no one was injured or required hospital treatment, however the bus was destroyed in the incident (pictured).

We have previously appealed for witnesses to aid our enquiries and would now like to speak with the three individuals pictured.