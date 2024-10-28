Appeal to identify man following collision in Bristol
Officers investigating a collision in Bristol are releasing an image of a man they wish to identify.
It is believed the man pictured may have information which could aid their enquiries into a collision which took place on Thursday 10 October.
He is Black, approximately 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build, with a black beard and moustache. He is shown wearing a blue hoodie and a black beanie.
At around 7pm, a silver Mercedes C-Class failed to stop for police and was seen driving dangerously around the Henbury, Hallen and Avonmouth area before colliding with a member of the public’s car in Kingsweston Road, in Henbury.
Thankfully no one was injured.
If you recognise the man pictured, or witnessed the incident, please call us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224267789, or complete our online appeals form.