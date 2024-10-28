Appeal to identify man following collision in Bristol

Officers investigating a collision in Bristol are releasing an image of a man they wish to identify.

It is believed the man pictured may have information which could aid their enquiries into a collision which took place on Thursday 10 October.

He is Black, approximately 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build, with a black beard and moustache. He is shown wearing a blue hoodie and a black beanie.

At around 7pm, a silver Mercedes C-Class failed to stop for police and was seen driving dangerously around the Henbury, Hallen and Avonmouth area before colliding with a member of the public’s car in Kingsweston Road, in Henbury.

Thankfully no one was injured.

If you recognise the man pictured, or witnessed the incident, please call us.