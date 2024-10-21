CCTV appeal after Taunton bike theft
Officers investigating the theft of an electric bike in Taunton last month have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to.
The bike was stolen from outside The Perkin Warbeck in East Street at approximately 10am on Monday 23 September. The bike has since been recovered.
The person officers want to speak to is described as being in their 20s, white and as having short dark-coloured hair. They were wearing a black Under Armour hoodie, black jogging bottoms and black and white trainers.
If you recognise them or have any information which could help the investigation, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224250896, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.