CCTV appeal after Taunton bike theft

Officers investigating the theft of an electric bike in Taunton last month have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to.

The bike was stolen from outside The Perkin Warbeck in East Street at approximately 10am on Monday 23 September. The bike has since been recovered.

The person officers want to speak to is described as being in their 20s, white and as having short dark-coloured hair. They were wearing a black Under Armour hoodie, black jogging bottoms and black and white trainers.

If you recognise them or have any information which could help the investigation, please contact us.