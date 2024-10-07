CCTV appeal following homophobic attack in Bristol

We are appealing for public’s help to identify three people in connection with a suspected hate crime in Bristol.

On Sunday 11 August at around 10.15pm, three unknown men riding bicycles stopped and become aggressive towards two men walking in St Thomas Street, in Redcliffe.

They made homophobic comments before punching one of the victims and attacking him with a knife.

One of the victims’ sustained a cut to the chest but did not require hospital treatment.

We believe the three men pictured may have information which could aid our enquiries into this incident.

They are all white and described as:

Man 1: Is of slim build, in his late teens to early 20s, wearing an all-black tracksuit with white motif down the right arm.

Man 2: Is of slim build, with light-coloured hair, and is shown wearing a black top and bottoms with white trainers.

Man 3: Is of large build, with light-coloured hair. He is also wearing all black clothing.

If you recognise the three people pictured, or have any information which could aid our enquiries, please call us.