CCTV issued in serious assault investigation – Frome
We’re issuing CCTV images of people we’d like to identify in connection with an ongoing investigation into a serious assault on a man in Frome.
The incident happened in Market Place on Friday 8 September 2023.
A 21-year-old man was assaulted by several other man, suffering a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain for which he needed treatment at hospital.
The men in the images are white. One of them is just wearing a pair of shorts, black trainers and black socks. The second is wearing a black polo neck t-shirt, blue jeans and dark trainers, while the third is wearing a light t-shirt, knee -length shorts, white socks and trainers – he also had a bag strapped across his chest.
A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and he’s been released under investigation for further enquiries to take place.
If you can help identify any of the men in the images, please call us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223218791, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.