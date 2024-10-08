CCTV issued in serious assault investigation – Frome

We’re issuing CCTV images of people we’d like to identify in connection with an ongoing investigation into a serious assault on a man in Frome.

The incident happened in Market Place on Friday 8 September 2023.

A 21-year-old man was assaulted by several other man, suffering a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain for which he needed treatment at hospital.



The men in the images are white. One of them is just wearing a pair of shorts, black trainers and black socks. The second is wearing a black polo neck t-shirt, blue jeans and dark trainers, while the third is wearing a light t-shirt, knee -length shorts, white socks and trainers – he also had a bag strapped across his chest.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and he’s been released under investigation for further enquiries to take place.

If you can help identify any of the men in the images, please call us.