Closure order granted for flat linked to crime

We’ve successfully applied to magistrates for a closure order on a flat in Minehead which has been linked to violent and drug-related crime.

The three-month closure order was granted at Taunton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (October 3) for the property in Blenheim Road, following an investigation carried out by the Anti-Social Behaviour Team and Neighbourhood Policing team, working alongside local residents.

Incidents outlined in the application included:

• Intimidation of local residents

• Drug-dealing and drug use

• Disturbances and arguments, including shouting and screaming which spilled out into public areas

• Violence and disorder within the flat

Rachel Aston, Acting Anti-Social Behaviour Team Co-ordinator, said: “Those living near this property have had to endure months of torment and we greatly appreciate their help and support in making this application to the court.

“We’ve carried out comprehensive enquiries to build up evidence of the disruption caused and have worked hard to build up the trust of those directly affected, many of whom agreed to provide incredibly powerful impact statements. The application was supported by CCTV footage.

“This closure order is welcome and will make a big difference in improving the lives of those living in Blenheim Road, who have every right to live their lives free from destructive behaviours of this kind.”

Anyone who enters the property while it is subject to a closure order is committing a criminal offence and can be arrested.

Officers will be carrying out reassurance patrols. If you see someone trying to gain access to the property, please call 999.