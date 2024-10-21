Drug-driver jailed after fatal A4174 collision killed teenager

A drug-driver has been jailed for five years for causing the South Gloucestershire collision in 2022 in which 16-year-old Daniel Davies tragically died.

Harry Charlton, 29 and from Kingswood, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court today (21 October) having pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving while over the prescribed drugs limit.

The court heard Charlton had driven through a red light while over the speed limit before the collision between his Ford Fiesta and Daniel’s moped at the A4174 Wraxall Road roundabout in April 2022.

Despite the efforts of members of the public, an off-duty police officer and attending emergency services, Daniel sadly died at the scene.

Charlton was arrested and a test showed he was over the limit for cannabis.

He was sentenced to five years in prison, disqualified from driving for two years from the date of his release and ordered to carry out an extended re-test.

Harry Charlton

Sentencing, Judge Martin Picton said: “Daniel Davies was 16 when he died, tragically and unnecessarily. He had his whole life in front of him.

“You, Harry Charlton drove through a red light with cannabis above the limit for driving.

“Your level of concentration was affected by the cannabis as was your ability to safely control your vehicle. You should have stopped at the red light.”

Daniel’s mum, Sam Davies, has paid the following tribute to her son, following today’s sentencing: “I will never understand why Daniel was taken from us so soon and there will never be a sentence long enough. “He was one of the ‘good ones’ in life. He was clever, funny and had a good heart. He had his whole future ahead of him. “The pain of losing Daniel is a pain like no other, a sadness sadder than any sad. “Myself, the family, friends and his friends will miss him forever but we will all live for him and never forget him. “Daniel we are, in your words for your dad, ‘living for you’ and we always will. “I love you Dan x”

Daniel Davies