Keep your community safe this Halloween

Halloween can be scary for people who are elderly, vulnerable or live alone. This can mean they are at a higher risk of becoming victims of crime if they feel isolated or alone.

If you are celebrating Halloween this year, we hope you have a spook-tacular time, but stay safe. Please be mindful and respectful that not everyone in our community will be taking part.

There are lots of things you can do to help your neighbours feel safe:

Start by just saying ‘hello.’

Ask if they would like you to check if they are ok on Halloween with either a visit or a call.

Ask if they would like you to download and print on of our ‘sorry, no trick or treaters here’ posters below so they can display it in their window.

Let neighbours know if you’re planning a party, so they won’t be alarmed.

Remind children to respect others’ property and not to call on homes that have the ‘sorry, no trick or treaters here’ poster.

Parents also might want to talk to their children about our safety advice for trick or treaters:

Always go trick or treating with an adult.

Only go to houses where you or your friends know the residents.

Don’t knock on doors where there is a sign saying ‘no trick or treat here’.

Stay in areas that are lit with streetlights and take a torch with you just in case.

Stay with your friends – don’t split into smaller groups unless an adult goes with you.

Throwing eggs and flour at houses causes criminal damage. You could be arrested.

Don’t talk to strangers on the street and never enter any house, just stay on the doorstep.

Although Halloween is supposed to be spooky, be considerate to those who don’t take part and be careful not frighten vulnerable people.

Remember road safety, always look carefully before crossing the road and be visible.

If you’re a shopkeeper:

Please remember not to sell eggs or flour to young people and that selling fireworks to under-18s is an offence.

Download Halloween resources:

We have created two coloured posters which can be downloaded below to display in your home if you do not want trick or treaters at your door:

Halloween Poster Variant One

Halloween Poster Variant Two