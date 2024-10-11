Keynsham man jailed for 10 years for sexual offences against a child
A 39-year-old man has been jailed for ten years for sexually abusing and abducting a child.
Kyeran Taylor, of Keynsham, committed the sexual offences against a teenage girl between September 2021 and April 2022, culminating in him taking the victim in his lorry to London.
He admitted two counts of sexual assault, six counts of sexual activity with a child, one count of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, one count of child abduction, and one count of sexual communication with a child. He was found guilty of two further counts of sexual activity with a child following a trial at Bristol Crown Court.
In a separate case, Taylor admitted a charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, after he caused a head-on collision on the B3130 at Chew Magna, in which the driver of another car, a woman in her sixties, suffered serious injuries. He was under the influence of cocaine at the time.
Taylor was sentenced for all the offences at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 27 September. In addition to the prison sentence, he was given a 15-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) as well as a restraining order.
Investigating officer DC Louise Pizey said: “Kyeran Taylor’s grooming, manipulative and sexual behaviour saw him committing a series of serious sexual offences. He’s damaged the victim’s childhood and caused a far-reaching ripple effect.
“I hope this case sends out a clear message – we will not stand for the sexual exploitation of children and will work hard to disrupt this abhorrent behaviour and bring offenders to justice.
“I want to thank everyone who assisted with this investigation, and I hope those affected by Taylor’s crimes feel some sense of relief now he’s been sentenced to a significant prison term.”
