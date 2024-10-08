Man jailed after two rape convictions

A rapist has received a prison sentence of almost 10 years after being convicted after a trial.

Thomas Osbourne, who also goes by the name Solomon Osbourne, was found guilty by majority verdict of two counts of rape against a woman committed earlier this year.

A nine-and-a-half year prison sentence was handed down to the 33-year-old from St George at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 27 September.

Any victim of a sexual offence is entitled by law to be kept anonymous. The victim in this case prepared a statement, which was read in court, in which she said she now feels scared of all men.

She said: “In terms of how this has impacted me and how I live my life, I am struggling with how to put it into words and find this very difficult. I’m not the same person I used to be since.

“This has also caused me to completely isolate myself from my family and friends, because I don’t want to talk or even think about everything that happened.

“He has completely ruined my trust in anyone and in particular men.

“I now feel scared of all men. I always used to try to see the good in people and feel as though that has been taken from me.

“Now, I always worry about what someone’s intentions would be and if the same things are going to happen again.”

Osbourne will be added to the sex offender’s register indefinitely, and his criminal record shared with the Disclosure and Barring Service.

DC Molly Vockings, who works within our Operation Bluestone dedicated rape and serious sexual assault investigation team, said: “As a department, we are incredibly proud of the result of this conviction. Not only because the criminal justice system has held someone accountable for their despicable actions, but because of what this means for the victim.

“From the day this investigation began, all the way through until sentencing, she has demonstrated her resilience and courageous nature.

“We never underestimate the strength a victim shows to report such heinous offences and support a successful prosecution, especially when faced with a rapist like Osbourne who time after time refused to acknowledge the horrific crimes he committed.

“The victim stated she didn’t want others to be at risk of Osbourne and it is because of her bravery that this dangerous individual is no longer on our streets. We hope she takes pride in what she has achieved because she has most certainly helped to protect other women from his predatory behaviour.”

DC Vockings added: “We would urge anyone who is a victim of a sexual offence to come forward and tell us what has happened.

“We cannot promise every case will lead to a conviction, but what we can promise is we will do our utmost to get you the justice you deserve. You will be believed and you will be able to access any support services that could help you.

“It matters not whether it happened five minutes ago, or five decades ago, we are here for you.”