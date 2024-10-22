Man sentenced for terrorism offence after sharing online material
* Issued on behalf of Counter Terrorism Policing South West *
A man from Norton Fitzwarren has been sentenced after pleading guilty to sharing online material in support of Islamic State.
Ryan Scuffil was sentenced at the Central Criminal Court in London yesterday (Monday 21 October) following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing South West (CTPSW).
The 28-year-old had pleaded guilty to an offence under Section 1 of the Terrorism Act 2006 when appearing before magistrates in Westminster on Monday 20 May.
Scuffil was found to have used a social media profile under a false name to post pro-Islamic State material, including statements glorifying acts of terrorism and graphic images over an 11-month period from September 2022.
A warrant was carried out in August 2023, involving officers from CTPSW and Avon and Somerset Police, at Scuffil’s home address. Electronic devices were seized from his property and subsequently examined.
The court was told Scuffil had no previous convictions and he received credit for an early guilty plea.
Scuffil was handed a three-year community order, which will include a rehabilitation requirement as well as ensuring he engages with the Prevent intervention programme. He will also be required to carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work.
Head of CTPSW Detective Superintendent Sarah Robbins said: “We’d like to reassure people that during the course of enquiries there was no evidence at all that Scuffil was considering or planning any sort of activity that would have directly endangered public safety.
“The items found on his devices though clearly showed a mindset and willingness to disseminate propaganda material supportive of Islamic State and he had set up a social media profile under another name to carry that out.
“A dedicated team from across the CTPSW region worked together to obtain all the evidence that was required to secure this conviction, alongside Avon and Somerset Police colleagues.
“Such offences are rare, but where they do occur we will fully investigate and seek to bring the offender to justice.”
If you’ve seen or heard something that does not seem right, trust your instincts and report it. Your actions could save lives.
- Report online at gov.uk/ACT
- If you have information about possible terrorist activity, you can call the Anti-Terrorist Hotline confidentially on 0800 789 321.
- In an emergency, or if you need urgent police assistance, you should always dial 999.