Motorcyclist sentenced for repeatedly driving past safety cameras at speeds of up to 123mph

A 19-year-old man who repeatedly drove a motorbike at excessive speeds past fixed safety camera sites in South Gloucestershire has been given a suspended prison sentence and a driving ban.

Harvey Thomas, of Emersons Green, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court after being convicted of one count of dangerous driving, six counts of exceeding a 40mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order, and two counts of exceeding a 50mph speed limit in contravention of a Local Traffic Order.

He received a 10-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and was ordered to pay £150 costs and a £187 victim surcharge.

As part of the sentence, Thomas will have to undergo rehabilitation activities and carry out 120 hours of unpaid work over the next 12 months. He’s also been disqualified from driving for 18 months and will have to undertake an extended test following the ban.

Thomas, who committed the offences over a three-month period earlier this year mainly in Filton and Patchway, used a motorbike without number plates in a bid to avoid justice, but following an investigation we were able to identify him and the bike he was using and link him to multiple offences.

On Sunday 28 April, Roads Policing officer PC Mark Lambert, who was in an unmarked car, spotted a bike being ridden without plates near junction 17 of the M5 northbound. The bike made off at speed and officers pursued it. The bike reached speeds of up to 150mph during the pursuit, which went onto the M4 westbound and across the Prince of Wales bridge, before heading back in the opposite direction.

Officers used a rolling roadblock to slow down other traffic down so they could safely stop and detain him on the M4 eastbound, prior to junction 20. Dashcam footage of this incident can be seen below.