Targeting ASB and serious violence forcewide: 4,500+ additional patrols in six months 

Avon and Somerset Police, in collaboration with the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC) and local authorities, have delivered more than 4,500 additional patrols across the force area between April and September this year.

These targeted patrols are part of a wider operation funded by the Home Office, aimed at driving down anti-social behaviour (ASB) and serious violence in 72 locations forcewide where issues have been widely and continuously reported.

With 327 police officers and PCSOs involved, a sustained police presence in city and town centres, high streets and public spaces has resulted in:

67 arrests

35 stop searches

9 weapons seized

71 ASB interventions issued.

As the operation reaches its halfway point, here are some examples of what has been achieved during the April–September period:

10 September – Officers on patrol in Weston-super-Mare noticed a group of people trying to enter a building. A resident reported that one of the individuals was carrying a baseball bat and threatening others on the street. The baseball bat was seized inside the address and a 25-year-old man was arrested for affray. He was charged and remanded in custody, before pleading guilty to one count of assault and four counts of breaching his Criminal Behaviour Order on 12 September.

10 August – Officers on patrol in Bath noticed a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old wearing balaclavas and acting suspiciously. Security staff explained the boys had assaulted a homeless person. The suspects ran off and were seen to discard a hammer. Both boys were arrested, one of whom was in breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order. An investigation is ongoing.

1 August – Officers on patrol in Bristol were flagged down by an Uber driver, who handed over a large quantity of suspected Class A drugs suspected of being involved in supply. An investigation is ongoing.

31 July – A 43-year-old man was arrested for a Section 4 Public Order offence in relation to street drinking in Bridgwater. He was charged following the incident.

26 July – A 45-year-old woman was arrested for being in possession of stolen property in Bridgwater town centre. She was also arrested for an outstanding theft offence. She was charged and pleaded guilty to both thefts.

27 May – Members of the public alerted officers on patrol in Stokes Croft, Bristol, to a man behaving aggressively. The 31-year-old was intoxicated and swinging a baseball bat. When searched, a metal tool fell to the ground, leading to the man’s arrest for being in possession of an offensive weapon and a sharp-pointed article. He was also in breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order preventing him from being in the location. The man was charged with three offences and remanded in custody.

As well as targeting offenders, the patrols are designed to deter future anti-social and criminal behaviour and to reassure the public, helping them feel safer in public spaces. They have also provided further opportunities for officers to interact with their communities by visiting local businesses and speaking to members of the public in the street.

Success to date can also be attributed to close partnership working, with street marshals and community response officers delivering patrols both independently and alongside police officers.

We remain committed to working closely with partner agencies, such as local councils, social housing associations and early intervention teams, to problem-solve and tackle the biggest challenges within local communities, understanding that enforcement isn’t the long-term solution and doesn’t tackle the root of anti-social and violent behaviours.

~

Chief Inspector Scott Hill said: “We’re pleased to see how the funding received from the Home Office is already having a clear impact in locations across Avon and Somerset.

“The progress we’re making in tackling anti-social behaviour and serious violence can be seen in the number of additional arrests and enforcement activities reported.

“Importantly, the additional patrols are also having a positive effect on our communities with members of the public taking time out of their day to chat to officers in the street, not only to voice their concerns but to share how the increased uniformed presence is making a difference to their local area. It reinforces why visible neighbourhood policing is so important.”

~

Clare Moody, Police and Crime Commissioner for Avon and Somerset, said: “Tackling anti-social behaviour is one of my key priorities because people across Avon and Somerset have made it clear how much it impacts their daily lives.

“They have also stressed the importance of seeing a visible police presence in their communities, and these targeted patrols demonstrate how the police, alongside local authorities and community partners, are responding to those concerns.

“I’m encouraged by the impact of these patrols in reducing anti-social behaviour and serious violence, and I appreciate the hard work and dedication of everyone involved.”

~

Persistent anti-social behaviour can have a devastating impact on people’s livelihoods and wellbeing. On top of the targeted patrols funded by the Home Office, Avon and Somerset’s dedicated ASB Team continue to work hard behind the scenes gathering evidence, building case files and issuing stepped interventions against perpetrators.

If you are affected by anti-social behaviour, you can report it via our online form: Report anti-social behaviour | Avon and Somerset Police