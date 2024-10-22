Teenager charged with murder of woman in Bristol

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder following the death of a woman at a residential property in Bristol at the weekend.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons at this stage because he is under 18, appeared before magistrates in Bristol today (Tuesday 22 October).

He has been charged with the murder of a woman at an address in Cromwell Road, in the St Andrew’s area of the city. Emergency services were called to the property shortly before 6.25pm on Sunday 20 October and sadly she died at the scene.

The woman who died has been formally identified as 19-year-old Luka Bennett-Smith. A forensic post-mortem examination has confirmed she died from a number of stab wounds.

A cordon remains around the property while investigative enquiries are completed.