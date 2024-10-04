Two arrested following Taunton drugs warrant
A 24-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were arrested on Wednesday 2 October after Neighbourhood Police Officers in Taunton carried out a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant in the Corporation Street area of the town.
During a search of the property, suspected cocaine, ketamine, cannabis, and drugs supply equipment were located, along with a number of weapons including knuckledusters and a Zombie-style knife. Mobile phones and cash were seized, and a dog suspected to be a banned breed (XL bully) was taken into kennels.
Both occupants were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug, possession with intent to supply a class B drug, possession of an offensive weapon in a private place and possession/having custody of a banned breed.
They were questioned and have been released under investigation whilst our enquiries continue.
We’re thankful to the public for continuing to provide us with information that helps us plan and carry out proactive operations. If you have concerns about potential drug activity happening in your area, please report to us by calling 101, submit a report via our website or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111. Even the smallest amount of information can help us build a fuller picture of what’s going on in the area.