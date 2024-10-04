A 24-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were arrested on Wednesday 2 October after Neighbourhood Police Officers in Taunton carried out a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant in the Corporation Street area of the town.

During a search of the property, suspected cocaine, ketamine, cannabis, and drugs supply equipment were located, along with a number of weapons including knuckledusters and a Zombie-style knife. Mobile phones and cash were seized, and a dog suspected to be a banned breed (XL bully) was taken into kennels.

Both occupants were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug, possession with intent to supply a class B drug, possession of an offensive weapon in a private place and possession/having custody of a banned breed.

They were questioned and have been released under investigation whilst our enquiries continue.