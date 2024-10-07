Two men jailed for role in Bristol disorder

Two men are today beginning prison sentences for their involvement in August’s disorder in Bristol.

Benjamin Tavener, 35, of Charfield, and Kieran Leach, 21, of Keynsham, were both sentenced at Bristol Crown Court today.

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named because of his age, was also sentenced today. He was handed a nine-month intensive referral order at Bristol Youth Court.

All three had earlier pleaded guilty to violent disorder. Tavener had also admitted a charge of animal cruelty while Leach also admitted to assault.

Footage from Saturday 3 August showed Tavener throwing an object during the disorder in Castle Park and he was also seen throwing a punch at a police horse.

He was sentenced to 16 months in prison when he appeared at Bristol Crown Court.

Footage of Benjamin Tavener

Leach was seen acting aggressively towards police officers and members of the public with footage showing him assaulting a cyclist and also being part of the group throwing punches outside the Mercure Hotel.

He was jailed for 20 months.

Footage of Kieran Leach