South West police unite to combat drug crime

Last week (30 Sept – 6 Oct), we collaborated with colleagues across the South West including Devon and Cornwall Police, Dorset Police, Gloucestershire Police, Wiltshire Police, and the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU). Together, we engaged in a coordinated effort to combat drug-related crime on our roads and in our communities.

The operation focused on disrupting drug markets, dismantling organised crime groups, and safeguarding our communities from the harm associated with drug crime, including serious violence and anti-social behaviour.

By sharing intelligence and resources, officers conducted targeted actions such as:

Intelligence-led vehicle stops

Search warrants at properties suspected of drug activity

High-visibility patrols in areas known for drug crime

Community engagement and education events

Across the week, results included:

117 arrests for drugs-related offences including possession, supply, trafficking, drug importation and drug driving

19 people charged with offences to date

The seizure of nearly 400kg of suspected Class A drugs and cannabis, along with a large number of ecstasy pills

Over £55,000 in cash seized suspected to be linked to drug crime

109 education and engagement events with local communities and schools

At least 23 adults and children safeguarded after vulnerability checks

6 weapons seized

In Avon and Somerset alone, officers arrested 18 individuals for drug-related offences, carried out a number of intelligence-led warrants and seized over 130kg of cannabis and 14kg of suspected high-harm Class A drugs.

One vehicle stop made in Bristol resulted in two men being charged for possession of class A and B drugs with intent to supply and possession of a bladed article in a public place. One of them was also charged with alleged firearm possession offences.

In Bath, the Neighbourhood Policing Teams executed a warrant based on intelligence received from the public which resulted in the arrest of a 30-year-old man. He was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled Class B drug and possession of a prohibited weapon (zombie-style knife). He has since been released under investigation.

In Taunton, a 24-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were arrested after officers carried out a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant in the Corporation Street area of the town.

During a search of the property, suspected cocaine, ketamine, cannabis, and drugs supply equipment were located, along with a number of weapons including knuckledusters and a Zombie-style knife. Mobile phones and cash were seized, and a dog suspected to be a banned breed (XL bully) was taken into kennels.

Both occupants were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug, possession with intent to supply a Class B drug, possession of an offensive weapon in a private place and possession/having custody of a banned breed. They are currently released under investigation.

Assistant Chief Constable Jon Cummins of Avon and Somerset Police, who led this operation, said: “Criminals exploit our region’s roads to traffic drugs, cash, weapons, and vulnerable people into our communities. They profit from the misery that drug crime brings, whilst our communities suffer for it. We won’t accept this. “Last week, we jointly focused on creating a difficult environment for criminals to operate in. Our roads policing units stopped vehicles believed to be involved in drug crime, which resulted in drugs, weapons and cash being recovered. Meanwhile our neighbourhood policing teams worked in communities, carrying out warrants where drugs activity was suspected and protecting people living in those areas from drugs-related issues. “Information provided by the public was critical to the operation’s success and I want to thank everyone who has shared information with us. You know your community best. If you suspect illegal drug activity is happening, please report it directly to the police or anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers. Your vigilance helps us protect you and those around you. Even a small piece of information could be the missing piece we need to disrupt an organised criminal network or safeguard a vulnerable person.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Clare Moody said:

“I’m pleased to hear of the outcomes achieved in this recent operation disrupting criminals who exploit roads to transport illegal drugs and money through our region and the wider South West area.

“The success of Avon and Somerset Police in tackling drug-related crime often relies on information shared by the public. I’d like to thank everyone who came forward with vital information for this operation or has done so previously. While you may not always hear immediate updates on specific outcomes, please be assured that your contributions are essential in helping officers catch and charge those involved.

“Drug use leads to a range of issues, from the exploitation of people to anti-social behaviour issues, shoplifting and more. Prevention is key to creating lasting change. I’m grateful to the services I commission, which provide critical support to those struggling with addiction or at risk of engaging in drug activity, helping to prevent people from becoming involved.”

How to spot the signs of criminal drug activity:

The community can play a vital role in identifying potential drug-related activity and crime. Signs to look for include:

an increase in visitors or vehicles at a residence

new, unfamiliar faces appearing frequently

changes in a resident’s behaviour—becoming secretive, withdrawn, or aggressive

young people with unexplained, expensive new items (clothes, phones, etc.)

residents or young people going missing for extended periods

young people seeming unfamiliar with your community or where they are