CCTV appeal after purse stolen in Bristol

Images of two people have today been released by officers investigating the theft of a purse in the Southmead area of Bristol last month.

At approximately 3.30pm on Tuesday 1 October, the purse, containing cash; bank cards; and AirPods, was taken from a parked car in Berry Hill Close.

One of the bank cards was then used at a petrol station in Westbury-on-Trym the following night.

Following CCTV enquiries, the images of these two people who officers want to speak to have been released. They are described as:

A white man who was wearing a black coat with the hood up and black tracksuit bottoms

A white woman with a black bobble hat, a necklace, a blue facemask, a black zip-up hooded jumper and red trousers

The two people officers want to speak to

Both people were also using bicycles.

If you recognise these people or have any other information which could help our investigation, please contact us.