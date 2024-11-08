CCTV appeal after purse stolen in Bristol
Images of two people have today been released by officers investigating the theft of a purse in the Southmead area of Bristol last month.
At approximately 3.30pm on Tuesday 1 October, the purse, containing cash; bank cards; and AirPods, was taken from a parked car in Berry Hill Close.
One of the bank cards was then used at a petrol station in Westbury-on-Trym the following night.
Following CCTV enquiries, the images of these two people who officers want to speak to have been released. They are described as:
- A white man who was wearing a black coat with the hood up and black tracksuit bottoms
- A white woman with a black bobble hat, a necklace, a blue facemask, a black zip-up hooded jumper and red trousers
Both people were also using bicycles.
If you recognise these people or have any other information which could help our investigation, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224258662, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.